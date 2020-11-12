Carol Mae Phillips, 88, died Monday, November 2nd at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Carol was born to Joseph and Eleanor Binder on Christmas Day 1931, (thereby named Carol) in Bakerville WI. She was a 1950 graduate of Marshfield, WI High School. She was united in marriage to Glen Phillips on November 29, 1951 in Bakerville, spending over 67 years together before the passing of Glen in Jan 2019.
Carol worked in many capacities during her life assisting Glen in the homebuilding and cabinetry business in Eau Claire/Altoona. In 2001 she and Glen moved to Black River Falls, WI where they would live until his passing. She then moved to The Meadows in Eau Claire to be closer to her daughters. Carol and Glen were able to travel after retirement to Alaska, Hawaii, Brazil and many trips out west. They spent many winters in Kerrville, TX until health issues made them give it up. Carol was known to always have something ready to eat whenever anyone visited whether it was a full meal, a sandwich or a slice of her pies. She spent summers canning and making jams/jellies that her children were more than happy to receive but her raspberry jam was hard for her to relinquish. Carol loved to garden, loved her flowers and enjoyed watching the birds, squirrels and deer at their feeders. She also enjoyed every minute she could spend with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by her children: Donna (Merle) Fitzgerald of Altoona, Rita (Jeff) Pierre of River Falls and Russell (Denise) Phillips of Villa Rice, GA; grandchildren, Sherri (Dirk) Larson of Sparta, Scott Koenig of Eau Claire, Timothy (Sami) Koenig of Chippewa Falls, Ashley (Stephanie Appelton) Vogler of Madison, Sean Phillips of Atlanta, GA Jessica (Avery) Miller of Atlanta, GA. Also survived by 8 great grandchildren, Isaac, Logan, Alyssa, Carson, Landen, Aubree, Carolina and Lucas; sister, Marjorie Wilhelm of Marshfield and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Glen, her parents, grandparents, brothers LeRoy and Jerome Binder and infant brother Arthur.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com