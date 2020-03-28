|
Carol Ann (Kramer) Schoen left us on March 24, 2020 at Azura Memory Care, Eau Claire, WI. Dementia changed the woman we knew slowly for over a decade, but her grace and beauty stayed with her until the very end.
Carol was born in Woodhaven, Queens, NY on July 31, 1937 and spent her early life there. She earned her B.A. in Education/Psychology from Queens College in 1959 and was a member of Theta Nu sorority. She was a supportive wife, a wonderful mother, a gourmet cook, a master gardener, a Girl Scout Leader, President of the Westwood Junior Women's Club, member of PFLAG, and a member of Unitarian Universalist churches in NJ, KY, and WI. She worked as an elementary school teacher in Oceanside, NY and Township of Washington, NJ, as a librarian in Oradell, NJ, as campaign manager and Legislative Aide to a NJ State Assembly Woman, was an Arbitration Administrator for the Better Business Bureau in Paramus, NJ, and was the Volunteer Coordinator for Hospice at Hackensack Medical Center, NJ when she retired. She was a force to be reckoned with, a gentle guiding hand, a confidante and advisor to her friends and family. She enjoyed traveling the United States on road trips with her husband, Jack; spending time at the shore in Ocean Grove, NJ with family and friends.
Carol is survived by her husband of more than 61 years, Jack Schoen. From Woodhaven, NY to Twp. Of Washington, NJ, to Lexington, KY, to Eau Claire, WI - they built homes full of nature, music, love and lots of laughter. They have two daughters, Jennifer (Janet Bagley) Schoen of Norwood, MA, and Hope (Stephen) Naples of Bennington, NE, who will forever be grateful for her love and guidance. Carol was devoted to her three grandchildren: Sean (Ashlyn Cianciolo) Naples, Josh Naples and Kate Naples - all with beautiful memories to last their lifetime. Carol's brother Walter (Judy) Kramer, her niece, nephews and her many friends share in this loss. She was preceded in death by her parents Walter Kramer and Ruth Marston Kramer Merklee.
We sincerely thank the staff of Azura Memory Care Eau Claire, WI for the kind and compassionate care they provided for Carol and the guidance they gave Jack as they navigated the path of dementia. We also thank Amy Rantala, MD at MCHS-EU for her expert care, Grace Day Services for providing respite when Carol lived at home, and St. Croix Hospice for their compassionate care at the end of her life.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family asks that you remember Carol in a way that is meaningful to you - perhaps by appreciating the beauty of nature, cooking a comforting meal for a friend or family member, toasting her with a glass of wine or a martini, or volunteering for or donating to a favored charity. Carol was happiest when spending time with the people who meant the most to her - may we honor her life by finding our own happiness and treasuring our memories while we are able.
