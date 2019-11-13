Home

Horan Funeral Home - Chippewa Falls
420 Bay Street
Chippewa Falls, WI 54729
(715) 723-4404

Carole Brazeau

Carole Brazeau Obituary
Carole F. Brazeau, 76, of Chippewa Falls, died Monday, November 11, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice.
Carole was born February 17, 1943, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Roland and Josephine (Tandberg) Bischel.
On March 12, 1960, Carole married George Brazeau at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. She was a secretary for the Chippewa County Veterans Office for many years. Carole was a member of Notre Dame Church.
Carole enjoyed Yahtzee "dice", her coffee, cooking, sassing with others, but especially loved being around her family.
Carole is survived by one son, Mark (Leona) Brazeau of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Jack Bischel of Wisconsin Dells; two sisters, Marion DeWitt of Wisconsin Dells and Sister Betty Bischel of Chicago, IL; nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Carole was preceded in death by her husband, George on December 10, 2007; one daughter, Mary Kay Brazeau; her parents; one brother, James Bischel; and one sister, Joan Swoboda.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 16, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Inurnment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls at a later date.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 15, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The ladies of Notre Dame will recite the rosary at 4 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
