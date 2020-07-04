Carolyn Johnson

Carolyn Ann Johnson, age 83, of Eau Claire, left this world to join her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She died peacefully at her home under the care of her beloved husband, Daniel, daughter, Margaret, and sons, Steve, Mike and Jeff, after complications of heart disease and stroke.
Carolyn was born April 17, 1937, in Cleveland, OH, to the late Herbert and Lois Bodley, who also relocated to Eau Claire later in their life. During her upbringing, she lived in Little Italy, a division of Cleveland, where her parents ran a settlement house. Her fathers work took the family to Minneapolis and then on to St. Louis. As a teenager, her family also relocated to Sioux Falls, SD, where she met the love of her life, Dan. During this time, she received her teaching degree from the University of South Dakota and then followed her husband for his final years of his medical training at Washington University in St. Louis. There they welcomed their sons, Steven and Michael, after which she moved into her most prized career of all as a full-time mom. With Dan's medical training, which involved Naval service, they traveled to Great Lakes, IL, where Margaret was born, and then to Madison, WI, where Jeff was born. They finally settled in Eau Claire, WI, in 1968. She loved to be involved in her children's schools and was active in the community, volunteering as a Cub Scout Den mom for her boys, the Luther Women's Auxiliary and as a PEO member.
Carolyn had a real love for animals, dogs in particular, and raised several dogs over the years. She loved being a doting doggie grandma. Her Christian faith was a big part of her life and she and Dan shared many years serving together. They were very active at Chapel Heights United Methodist Church for many years and became charter members of Hope United Methodist Church in Eau Claire. She and Dan spent countless hours volunteering at the church to help it grow. Her faith led her to develop a love of Christian Nativity sets and her collection grew to be quite remarkable with pieces from around the world, specially made sets and classic pieces of art with unique features. Her grandkids lovingly called her a nativiholic. She loved to travel with Dan and has many special memories traveling to places in the United States and internationally and visiting her family. Carolyns favorite trips included staying in Colorado to enjoy the mountains and staying at their time share in Marco Island, FL.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 62 years, Dan; four children, Steven (Brenda) of Eau Claire, Michael (fiancÃ©, Karen) of Apple Valley, MN, Margaret (Michael) Sullivan of CT, and Jeffrey of CO; precious grandchildren, Emily (Tyler), Andrew, Kyle, Sean, Ryan, John Michael, Katherine, Meghan and Jeremy; great-grandchild, Carson; brother, Dan (Jan) Bodley of IL; sister, Margaret Thatcher of MA; sister-in-law, Elaine Johnson of SD; and her nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Leslie Johnson; niece, Sharon Huppertz; and brothers-in-law, John Thatcher and TR Johnson.
The family would like to thank the medical staff at Mayo Clinic Health Systems Eau Claire who cared for Carolyn and provided support to the family during her illness. They would also like to thank the Mayo Clinic Hospice nurses who supported the family during her final days of life at home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope United Methodist Church, 2233 Golf Rd, Eau Claire, WI 54701, or a charity of your choice
.
A private family service will be held.
To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com