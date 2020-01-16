|
Caryl A. (Bowen) Butler, age 82, of Rock Falls, died peacefully on January 14, 2020, at Oakwood Health Care Center with family by her side, in Altoona, WI. Caryl was born October 14, 1937 in Milwaukee, WI. She was the daughter of Cecil L and Marjory J (Bright) Bowen. Caryl grew up on the family farm and graduated from Black River High School in 1955. After high school she worked as a telephone operator in Milwaukee and a nurse's aide at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire. Caryl and Junior met in Eau Claire then later married on April 26, 1958 at the Methodist Church in Black River Falls. After marriage they dairy farmed near Rock Falls, WI where they raised their 3 children. Caryl loved vegetable gardening, playing cards, bowling, having a houseful of people and feeding them all! She loved anything family related which included holidays, pictures, family reunions, family genealogy and area history.
Caryl was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Marjory (Bright) Bowen; stepfather, Ernest Deinhammer. Father and mother-in-law, Roy and Anna (Feiten) Butler. Sister, Muriel and brother, Dale C Bowen. Sister-in-laws, Imogene (Butler) Ruben, Jeannette (Butler) Hagen, Eileen (Weiss) Butler, Rosemary (Prochaska) Seekamp. Brother-in-laws, Odin Hagen, Gerald Trice, Omer Butler and Donald Ruben.
Caryl is survived by one son, Dwight (Lori Butler). Two daughters, Candace Butler and June (Farrin) Anderson. Grandchildren, Paula (Andy) Cooper, Joshua Butler, Cherise (Dave) Weiss, Shana (Eric) Brisiel, Bryan (Monique) Dock, Sam Butler. Brandie (Brian) Hoffman, Amanda Anderson and Tom Cook, Cody (Cassie) Anderson. 22 great grandchildren, Many special nieces, nephews and cousins. And a special mention for her granddaughter Paula who has been a great blessing for her grandma and family.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday January 20, 2020, at the Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive in Altoona. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service at the Celebration of life Center.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020