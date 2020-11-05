Catherine "Cotsy" Bement Jones, age 80, passed away at home early November 2, 2020. Cotsy was born May 1, 1940, to Earl Gregory Bement and Marion Susan (O'Brien) Bement. She was married to Craig Jones the father of her seven children. They later divorced but always remained friends.
Cotsy graduated from Regis High School in the class of 1958. She was proud of Regis High School having all her seven children graduate from her alma mater. She was a lifelong member of St. James Parish singing in the ACE choir. She held many offices in Catholic Junior League and Parish Council of Catholic Women.
She retired in 2006 from the UWEC library where she formed many lifelong friendships with both staff and students. She bought a camper at O'Neil Creek Campground where she enjoyed spending weekends around the campfire.
Cotsy loved her time at the cottage on Lake Eau Claire and Thanksgivings with her brother Brian and Rene at their home. She enjoyed all types of puzzles, reading and game shows. She spent many years with her beloved card club group. She loved the Wizard of Oz, ladybugs and angels. She enjoyed her travels to Hawaii, Australia, New York and many other U.S. states. Her greatest joys in life were her grandchildren, great grandchildren, her pets and grand-pets. She was very proud of her Irish heritage. She was a woman of strong catholic faith and recited a decade of the rosary every night.
She always appreciated the excellent care she received from Marshfield Clinic and Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.
Cotsy was welcomed into heaven by her son Jeff, her parents and stepdad Frank Romano, her brothers Greg "Mouse" Bement, Victor (Maggie) Bement, Brian Bement; her sister Susie Jacobs; her Bement nephews Pete, Aaron, J.R., Bob, Victor "Spike" and Kirk Books; her niece Amy Bement Jones and mother of her grandson Laura Gruetzmacher Krueger and many of her former in-laws.
She is sadly missed by her children Russ (Nikki Turner), Jenny (Roger Gunnes), Nick (Shawna), Casey (Kurt Rondorf), Andrea (Dale Ruff) and Laura Jones. Her grandchildren Eric, Preston, Justin and Lauryn Jones, Lincoln and Jessica Maenner, Ben, Ian and Isiah Jones, Jay and Hope Kizzia, Jordan Jones and Jessica Lurvey, Nathan and Morgan Wolf. Her great granddaughter Brielle Mondlock. As well as several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. Her very special sister-in-law, Rene Anderson. Her brother Joel (Rosemary) Bement, her sisters-in-law Mary Bement and Judy Jones, her brothers-in-law Steve Jacobs and Junior Jones and many special nephews, nieces, cousins, Godchildren, friends, neighbors and special friend to the family Trygve Harshman.
To honor Cotsy's memory, the family asks that donations go to the St. Francis Food Pantry, Chippewa Valley Free Clinic or any charitable donation as she gave to those places herself.
There will be a private family funeral on Friday, November 6 with burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery next to her son Jeff. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the spring 2021 to remember the beautiful mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, friend that Cotsy was to so many. She truly was our angel on earth.
To view the funeral it will be available at 1:00 p.m. Friday or at your convenience at: https://youtu.be/DKz2Vu7b4TI
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com
