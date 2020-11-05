Catherine G. Loew, 59, of Eau Claire, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 2, 2020, at her home.
Cathy was born in La Crosse, WI, on February 26, 1961, the daughter of Gerald and Teresa (Ludwig) Miller. Catherine graduated from Chippewa Falls High School and later married Terry Loew. They later divorced and she moved to Eau Claire.
Cathy worked at various places around the Eau Claire area. Her most memorable job was working at May's Floral where she loved to explore her creativity with plants. She was and will be remembered as social butterfly. She enjoyed fishing, motorcycle rides and spending time with her family, friends, and especially her grandchildren. Cathy's contagious smile & laughter will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her two children, Cory (Tiffany) Loew and Kelsey Loew, both of Eau Claire; four grandchildren, Daeja & Elijah Loew and Joshua & Jordan Thomas; two brothers, Rick (Betsy) Miller of Manitowoc, WI, and John Craig of La Crosse; a sister, Brenda Edberg of La Crosse; and by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Also by her special friend, Pam Regan of Eau Claire.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents; her biological mother, Patricia Mogloskey; and three brothers, Kevin & Terry Craig, and Billy Mogloskey.
A Celebration of Cathy's Life is being planned for a later date.
