Catherine Rahl

Catherine Rahl Obituary
Catherine M. Rahl, 84, formerly of Seymour Twp. and Altoona, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in hospice care at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Catherine May Rahl, daughter of Ernest and Margaret (Kriesel) Stephan was born March 17, 1935 in the Town of Brunswick, Eau Claire County. She lived in Poskin, WI, and moved back to the Augusta area to attended the Dells Country School. Catherine married Shirley Mildon Rahl on Jan. 12, 1953, in St. Paul, MN. The couple farmed in Seymour Township of rural Cadott. For 30 years they ran Rahl Upholstery Company and Catherine also raised feeder pigs. After her husband passed away on May 21, 1982, she remained on the farm until moving to her apartment in Altoona in 2003.
Catherine spent many enjoyable hours fishing, watching, and feeding the birds.
Catherine is survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her siblings, Mabel in infancy, Richard, Benny, Harold, Anton, and James Stephan, Freida Schultz, Emma Van Dalsen, Martha Bender, Jessie Lipke and Doris Staffon.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, where memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the spring in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Fall Creek.
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
