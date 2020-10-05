Catherine Starck, 84, of Cadott, Wisconsin, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, was called by the Lord to Heaven on Friday, October 2, 2020, while surrounded by her family.

Catherine was born on January 21, 1936, the daughter of Claudie and Beulah Clemons. Her childhood years were spent in Kentucky until the age of 18 when she moved to Racine, Wisconsin.

She was united in marriage to Reuben Starck on September 25, 1954. The first few years of their marriage they lived in Racine until moving to Cadott where they purchased their farm and raised 15 children.

She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Boyd, Wisconsin, and enjoyed attending Sunday services with her family.

Catherine was a homemaker until she started working as a nursing assistant at the Golden Age Nursing home in Chippewa Falls. She continued to work there until her retirement.

Catherine loved country music, singing, and playing her guitar. Many people would comment that she sounded just like Loretta Lynn. Last year she fulfilled one of her dreams to sing on Broadway in Nashville. Many will remember Catherine for her singing with her son Mike in the local bands and talent shows such as the Cadott version of Hee Haw and Country Classics.

Some of Catherine's other favorite pastimes were playing cards with her family and friends, camping, trips to the casino, crosswords, crocheting, and putting together puzzles. She loved flowers and tending to her plants and gardens. She loved baking and taught many how to bake a pie without burning the crust. She always reserved the leftover pie crust and filling to bake a small pie, which always "seemed" to go to her son Tommy, the youngest of her children.

She is survived by her children: Michael (Patricia) Starck, Cadott; Larry (Elaine) Starck, Stanley; Russell (Sandy) Starck, Holcombe; Karen Parish, Cadott; Janet (William) Winters, Augusta; Brian (Suzanne) Starck, Cadott; Lori (William) Walters, Stanley; Julie (Robert) Bremness, Cadott; Diane (Allen) Mason, Stanley; Sharon (Dean) Steinmetz, Stanley; Sherrie (John) Szymanski, Thorp; Terry (Debra) Starck, Stanley and Thomas (Shannon) Starck, Cornell.

She is also survived by over 100 grandchildren and great- grandchildren, her sisters, Mary Meekma of Union Grove, Wisconsin and Freda Lovell of Kentucky; brother-in law Robert (Shirley) Starck, Sr., Cadott; sister-in-law Joyce Seichter, Boyd; and many nieces and nephews.

Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, husband Reuben; daughter Sandra Marion; son, Gary Starck; grandsons Christopher Starck and Robert Parish; son-in-law David Parish; brother, Charlie Clemons; sisters Marie Olcott and Edith Clemons and special friend Raleigh Hakes.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 9th at 11 AM at St. John's Lutheran Church in Cadott, Wisconsin, with Pastor Gary Paul officiating. Interment will follow the services at Countryside Union Cemetery, Town of Goetz.

Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, October 8th at Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott, WI. and also One hour before services Friday morning at the church.

Due to the health and safety for everyone who may be attending the Service, Social distancing, minimal contact and face coverings are Mandatory.







