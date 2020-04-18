|
Charles William "Chuck" Ashwell, age 72 of Mondovi passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Mayo Health System, Eau Claire. He was born on September 14, 1947 at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire, the son of William and Vilona (Zittel) Ashwell.
Chuck lived in Eau Claire through 1st Grade and then moved to Ardmore, Pennsylvania where he lived for 5 years. In 1959 he and his family moved to Mondovi.
Chuck graduated from Mondovi High School, class of 1965. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps from 1966-1972. Chuck was stationed on a base in California from April 1966 to October 1966 and later was sent overseas for 13 months during the Vietnam War.
While Chuck was in High School, he worked for Dave Parr and Bob Walker doing farm work. After returning from his military service, Chuck began working for Presto from 1968-1975. He later worked for Midwest Natural Gas for over 39 years.
Chuck was first married in December 31, 1966 and to this union 3 children were born. He later divorced and married Penny Crandall. Chuck and Penny were married on August 25, 1984 at Zion Lutheran Church and to this union 2 children were born, Zach (1986) and Ashley (1988).
Chuck began volunteering in 1985 for the Mondovi Fire Department. He enjoyed softball, bowling, yard work and especially maintaining Penny's garden.
Chuck is known for his meticulous love for his family, impeccable lawn, and dedication to serving his community. His strength during tough times will forever stick with us.
Chuck will be sadly missed by his son, Zach (Lacey) of Chippewa Falls; daughter, Ashley (Cody) LaDuke of Mondovi; five grandsons, Reid and Sutton LaDuke and Brody, Brock and Bronz Ashwell; loyal, furry side-kick, Zoey; mother, Vilona Ashwell; siblings, Roger (Lorna); Vern (Peggy), Mike (Diane), Steve (Sandy) and Jerry; many nieces and nephews; cousins; the "coffee clutch" gang at Craig Klevgard's and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 30 years, Penny Lee; father, William "Bud"; in-laws, Sam and Aggie Crandall and brother In-law, Jeffrey Crandall.
Due to the coronavirus, services for Chuck are pending at this time until we can once again all come together to celebrate and commemorate a life well lived. Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel is assisting the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020