Charles W. Manke, 101, of Eau Claire, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Grace Edgewood in Altoona.
He was born on December 20, 1917, in Eau Claire, a son of Charles "O" and Mabel (Peterson) Manke. Charles graduated from Eau Claire High School with the Class of 1936. He played in the band and orchestra, and sang in both the school and Grace Lutheran Church choirs.
Charles was a member of the National Guard Company "B" 128 Infantry 32 Division & Civilian Conservation Corps. He was also a member of Grace Lutheran Church for 40+ years and Our Savior's Lutheran Church for 20+ years.
Charles worked as a toolmaker and final mold inspector for 40+ years at Uniroyal Tire Company. He loved hunting, fishing, photograph6y, rocks, snowmobiles, cycles and going to Nelson Lake during the summers and RVing to Texas during the winters.
Charles married Birdie Ward on April 15, 1939, at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.
Charles is survived by his two daughters, Judy (Geo) Patrow and Janet Bjerke both of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Daniel (Sherry) and Douglas (Tina Falk) Bjerke, Sheila Bjerke (Tom) Guelzow, Tony Strader, Tammy (Don) LeDoux; great-grandchildren, Mike, William and Jake Bjerke, Audun and Eaven Bjerke, Birch and Anja Guelzow, and great-great-grandchildren, Elias and Elana Bjerke.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Birdie; parents; sons-in-law, John Strader and Doug Bjerke; sisters, Lillian Manke and Hildred Ohms.
The family would like to thank Grace Edgewood and St. Joseph's Hospice for the care that they gave to Charles.
Private inurnment will be held at a later date in Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving his family. To express online condolences, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019