Charles W. Marczinke, 85, of Eau Claire, died Monday, November 25, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Eau Claire.
He was born August 6, 1934 in Eau Claire, WI to William and Wealthy (Wakefield) Marczinke. Charles was a lifelong Eau Claire resident, where he raised pigs while also working as a custodian for the Eau Claire school system.
He is survived by his nephews, Dennis Tubbs, Roger Tubbs, Lew (Rita) Tubbs, Paul (Pam) Tubbs, and Karl (Bertha) Tubbs; and his niece Evelyn (Richard) Martin.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Leanna, Lindy, Winnifred, Lorinda, and Avis; brother, Giles; niece Lily; and special friend, Eileen.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Pastor Tim Heupel officiating. Visitation will take place from 9:30 am until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Burial will take place following service at Rest Haven Cemetery, Town of Washington.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019