Charles "Charlie" W. Martenson, 79, of Eau Claire, passed away November 9, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
He was born October 14, 1941, to Albert and Charlotte (Pope) Martenson in Eau Claire, WI, the middle child of nine children. He grew up helping out with the family 4-acre garden and also plowing for the neighbors. As a kid he had a paper route and developed a strong work ethic.
Charlie attended St. Patrick Grade School and played football at Regis High School, from which he graduated in 1959. He played guitar with several local groups and met his future wife, Joane, when she was a sophomore at Regis. Charlie attended UW Eau Claire for a year then moved to Utah to work for Litton Industries and became a machinist. He returned to Eau Claire and began dating Joane again. On August 10, 1963, they were married at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Altoona.
Charlie and three of his friends started Indianhead Skydivers Club. They bought a plane and gave lessons. He later attended Dale Carnegie courses while working at White Machine Company. A year later, he was hired at Uniroyal, where he worked for 27 years. Following the closing of Uniroyal, Charlie attended UW Stout for business, adult education, and machine shop, graduating in 1994 (just ahead of his children he would joke).
Charlie spent 30 years as President of the Eau Claire Labor Council and was very active in the Local 19 Union. He worked as a millwright for several contractors around the state including the nuclear plant on Lake Michigan. He retired at age 64 and preceded to work parttime for Gold Cross Courier Service for eight years.
In the spring of 2016, he suffered two strokes which put him in Dove Healthcare where he stayed until COVID-19 took him home to our Lord.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joane; three sons, Todd of New Brighton, MN, Kirk of Oakdale, MN, and Troy (Trisha) Martenson of Lino Lakes, MN; a daughter, Angela (Ben) Knorr of St. Paul, MN; grandchildren, Seth, Reid, and Lane Martenson, Noah and Gabriel Martenson, and Jocelyn Knorr, and twins, Mason and Samantha Knorr. Also by seven siblings, Al (Dee) of Montana, Ned (Joyce) of Illinois, John (Lori) of Wisconsin; Jean Hermanson of Minnesota, Marge (Gary) Warner of Pennsylvania, Lois (Cal) Adams of Michigan, and Kathy Rassback of Wisconsin; In-laws, Rita & Dale Anderson, Cheryl & Bill Larose, Trudy & Dale Ahlvin, Richard & Pat Mueller, and James Mueller; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; his union buddy, Stitch, and special friend, Al "Corky" Schmidt.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his dear daughter-in-law, Stacey Martenson; and grandson, Henry. Also by his sister and brother-in-law Nancy & Richard Rau.
Charlie lives on in his wonderful children and grandchildren of whom he was so proud.
He was a Packer fan to the end. A great story teller. Never forgot a joke. Always loved singing and playing country music on his guitar. He was a dedicated union man who never lost his sense of humor, witt, or sharp tongue, despite his strokes. Charlie was also a long time proud member of the Eau Claire Democratic Party. A husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, we will never forget - as you will always be in our hearts and our memories will keep you close. Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand. Dad, we love you always.
A private graveside service for family will be held at Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum located at Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Regis Schools.
