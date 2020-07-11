Charles "Chuck" Polzer, 77, of Mondovi, passed away peacefully Monday, July 6, 2020 at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire.

Chuck was born in Durand, Wisconsin on November 17, 1942, to Anton and Helen Polzer. He grew up in Durand and graduated from Durand High School in 1961. Chuck married Nancy Bauer on May 21, 1966 in Durand. Together they had three sons, Steve, Bill, and Mike. He entered the automobile business with his father and brothers before starting a Chevrolet dealership in Mondovi in 1968. Chuck remained in the automobile business until his retirement in 2010.

He enjoyed racing snowmobiles, wood working, NASCAR, all Wisconsin sports teams, and most importantly time spent with family and friends. Chuck will be remembered for his quick-wit, kindness, generosity, and big heart.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy Polzer; his sons, Steve (Kris) Polzer, Bill Polzer, Mike (Tera) Polzer; grandchildren, Mya, Sophia, Addison, and George; brothers, Tony (Mary), Dave (Kris), Paul, and Rick (Denise); and numerous other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Chuck's life will be held at a later date.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is assisting the family.







