Charlotte Butler
Charlotte Butler, 75, of Port Charlotte, FL, passed away September 21, 2020, at Bayfront Health Hospital in Punta Gorda, FL.
Charlotte was born to Henry and Rose LeDuc on July 24, 1945. She attended McDonell High School and Chippewa Valley Technical College. Charlotte married Kenneth Butler on February 27, 1965. Together they raised two sons, Paul and Robert. She worked in real estate for many years. In 2009 she and Ken moved to Port Charlotte, FL, a place she so loved.
Charlotte is survived by her husband of 55 years, Kenneth; son, Robert Butler (Darci); granddaughter Autumn Leslin (Ryan); siblings Duane LeDuc (Betty Ann), LaVerne LeDuc, Diane Gettler; Marcella Schemenauer (Al), Rosemary Hoepner (Gerry), and Vernetta White; and many nieces and nephews.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her son Paul; her parents Henry and Rose LeDuc; and siblings Roland LeDuc and Patricia Bowe.
Baldwin Brothers Crematory Services is serving the family. A celebration of life will be at a later date in Chippewa Falls, WI.



Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
