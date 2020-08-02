Charlotte Goettl

Charlotte Ann Goettl, 82, of Rice Lake died Friday, July 31, 2020, at her home. She was born August 17, 1937, in Chippewa Falls to Harold and Mary (Zwiefelhofer) Geissler. She was married in Chippewa Falls on May 18, 1957, to Kenneth Goettl, who preceded her in death on December 16, 2010.

Charlotte enjoyed spending time with her family, baking, playing cards, playing the accordion, and the occasional trip to the casino. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and had a strong faith. She will be deeply missed by all who crossed her path.

She is survived by her children: Gail Hansen, Jeff (Kristy) Goettl, Kim (Bill) Schoen, Craig (Charlene) Goettl, Janell (David) Armstrong; grandchildren: Alyssa (Joel) Nace, Brian (Stacie) Hansen, Eric Goettl, Melissa (Christopher) Bushmaker, Jonathon Goettl, Jill Kyzer, Jessica (Jason) Chlopek, Kayla (Gus) Huset, Paula Omtvedt, Logan Goettl, Nicholas Goettl, Stephanie (Nathan) Vander Pas, Heather Abbott, Samantha Abbott, and John Armstrong; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings: Clara Zenner, Henrietta Derks, and Irvin Geissler; many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; parents, Harold and Mary Geissler; son-in-law, Mike Hansen; siblings: Edward, Gilbert, and Alvira.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Friday, August 7, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Ed Anderson officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers are Logan, Eric, Nick, Jon, Brian, and Bill.

Visitation will be from 4-7 PM Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Skinner Funeral Home in Rice Lake, with a Rosary Service at 6:30 PM. There will be a one hour visitation before the service on Friday.

Honoring the CDC recommendations and the family's request, face masks are required during the services.

Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store