Charlotte M. Steinke, age 80 of Menomonie, died unexpectedly on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Charlotte was born September 2, 1940. She was the daughter of Edgar and Margaret (Gruber) Thoeny. Charlotte grew up in Menomonie and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1958. Charlotte married Robert A. Steinke on November 8, 1958 in Menomonie. After marriage they made their home in Menomonie and raised their family. They recently celebrated their 62nd anniversary together.
Over the years, Charlotte enjoyed quilting, traveling, playing cards, cheering for the Packers and spending time with her family. She was an active member of the Women of the Moose Lodge 1584 and a long-time member of Peace Lutheran Church. She will be remembered for her witty humor, devotion to her family, amazing memory, and her lucky hand in cards.
Charlotte will be greatly missed by her loving husband, Robert; her children, Cindy (Tim) Holahan of Waukesha; Tom (Lisa) of Stillwater, MN; four grandchildren, Erin Holahan, Casey Holahan, Mark Steinke, Steve (Katie) Steinke; sisters, Chrys (Jim) Lyon, Barb Lambert.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Marion Smith and a brother, Roger Thoeny.
Due to the current environment, private family services will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie with Rev. Bob Friese officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery immediately preceding the service.
In lieu of flowers please send donation to Peace Lutheran Church of Menomonie, WI
