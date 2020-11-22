1/1
Charlotte Vold

Charlotte Vold, (77), of the City of Eau Claire, passed away on November 15, 2020 in the City of Eau Claire.
Charlotte was born in Fairmont, West Virginia to Jesse Lee and Dale Francis Hawkins on December 5, 1942. She went to school at Quiet Dell. She married Ronald Vold in the City of Eau Claire in 1986. She graduated from Quiet Dell High School. She worked for and retired from the Woolworths Company. She served in the Woman's Army Corp (WAC) which she entered directly after high school. She enjoyed crafting, doll collecting and getting together with friends and family.
Charlotte is preceded in death by her husband Ronald Vold, son Michael Kaplanek, brother Roy Hawkins and parents Dale and Jesse Lee Hawkins.
Charlotte is survived by her son James Kaplanek (Jodi), Martin Bastress and wife Carol, Step children: Mike Vold and wife Cindy, Barbara Smith and Steve Vold, her brother Rodney Hawkins and wife Barbara, 17 grandchildren: Brian, Stephanie, Kayla, Angela, Codie, Jessie, Cory, Jessica, Mike (little Mike), Jason, Alicia, Travis, Alex, Nadine, Mandy, Aaron, and Ashley and 13 great grandchildren: Kaelyn, Allie, Gavin, Conner, Katherine, Savanna, Jeremy, Grace, Sophie, Willow, Braelyn, Adelin, Emily, and Piper. Her dear friends Sherry Drout and Janice and Ade Washburn.
Funeral services will not be held at this time, but a memorial service will be held in the spring, Charlotte will be placed to rest in Lakeview Cemetery.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home is serving her family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lenmarkfh.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
