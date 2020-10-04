Chris D. Herdahl, age 52, of Boyceville, WI passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at his home on hospice care after a four year battle of liver disease and pancreatitis.
He was born Sept. 14, 1968 in Menomonie, WI to John Herdahl, Sr. and Betty (Erno). He spent a majority of his life in the Boyceville/Menomonie area, but also spent about 12 years of his young adult life living in Texas with his family.
Chris enjoyed fishing, camping, watching the Cowboys play, spending time with friends, family and his dogs Spice, Luna and Sadie. Chris was kind hearted and hard working. He often had a good joke to tell that would always make everyone around him smile.
Chris is survived by:
His wife Brenda, his mother-in-law Sharon Behrens, his siblings - Chad Herdahl, Irene (Bruce) Thompson and John (Paula) Herdahl Jr., two sons - Matthew Woodford and Derrick Williams, and his two daughters - Nicole Herdahl and Ashleigh Lemke. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and good friends Melissa Hayston and Jean Horne.
He was preceded in death by his parents John Sr., and Betty; his grandmother Grace Tuveng, father-in-law Elmer Behrens and a few other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Chris's Life will be announced later by family.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is assisting the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com