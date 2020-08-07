Chris Vande Berg passed away on August 5, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV at the age of 70.

Chris was born on August 30, 1949 in Menomonie, WI to Gordon and Esther Vande Berg. He was preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Esther, and is survived by his brothers Steve (Susan) of Menomonie, WI, Scott (Lucy Mounce) of Wheeler, WI, and Lee (Dina) of Madison, WI - as well as many nieces and nephews.

Chris graduated from Menomonie High School in 1967. He attended the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire from 1967-1970 and graduated from the University of Wisconsin Stout in 1977. He worked for his parents at Vans Appliance Store and for Joe Giamona at the Silver Dollar in Menomonie for many years. Chris moved to Las Vegas, Nevada in 1985 where he worked on the famous Las Vegas Strip selling tours to the Grand Canyon and expensive sunglasses.

Chris was a very kind person with a huge heart he was always willing to go above and beyond to help someone out. When he sang, you would think you were listening to Elvis Presley.

Private family burial services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Menomonie, WI with Pastor Don Wisner officiating.







