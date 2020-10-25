1/1
Christine Cook
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine A. Cook, 67, of the Chippewa County Town of Wheaton, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at her home.
She was born on August 10, 1953, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Bernard and Shirley (Stoffel) Boos. Christine attended UW Stout and upon graduating became a teacher at Saint Olaf, Saint Charles, and Holy Ghost Catholic Schools until her retirement.
Christine really enjoyed teaching kids, even in retirement. She liked to spend time with her family & friends as well as her dog, "Buster." Her many hobbies included, biking, hiking, rollerblading, paddleboat, and fishing. Her life was centrally focused on her nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Survivors include her son, Scott Mueller of Chippewa Falls; two brothers, Wayne (Teri) Boos of Oconto, WI, and David Boos of Chippewa Falls; a sister, Lynn (Daniel) Reischel of Bloomer; and by her nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Lee.
Graveside memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls with Deacon Dan Rider officiating.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved