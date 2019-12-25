|
Christine M. Konsella, 62, of Chippewa Falls, died unexpectedly on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at her residence.
Chris was born January 23, 1957 in Eau Claire, the daughter of James and Shirley (Goss) Bowe. She graduated from UW-Stout with a bachelor's degree in business. She and her husband, Jim were co-owners of JK Dairy Equipment.
On December 29, 1978, Christine married James Konsella, Jr. in Eau Claire.
Chris is survived by her husband, Jim "Fa-Fa"; one daughter, Amy (Nathan) Watton of Chippewa Falls; her parents, James and Shirley Bowe of Chippewa Falls; her mother-in-law, Fran Konsella of Chippewa Falls; two brothers, Mark Bowe and Neil (Kari) Bowe, both of Chippewa Falls; two sisters, Laurie (Joel) Turner of West Salem and Judi Litchen of Katy, Texas; one granddaughter, the light of her life, Isabel; and other relatives and friends.
Chris was preceded in death by her father-in-law, James Konsella, Sr.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, December 30 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019