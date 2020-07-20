Christopher Simons

With deepest sorrow, we announce that Christopher Jordan Simons, age 30, of New River, Arizona, died suddenly on Friday, July 17th, 2020, while undergoing emergency surgery.

Christopher, endearingly known as CJ by his family and friends, was born on December 26, 1989, to his loving mother Tina Baeza (Neff) and his father, Brad Simons in Burnsville, Minnesota. He was a son, grandson, nephew, cousin, and a friend to so many. As a child he was always smiling and finding new and clever ways to get into trouble. He was beyond intelligent and had a knack for math, spelling, and grammar. He was our go to guy for setting up electronics or troubleshooting computer and TV issues! He would regularly correct others for using improper grammar.

CJ graduated from Career Success High School in Cave Creek, Arizona, at the age of 16 in 2006. He followed in his family's footsteps and joined the Navy soon after graduation. During his service he was part of Mission Enduring Freedom and visited much of the world while serving his country.

CJ had many friends, and if you were one you knew you were a brother to him and he would always be there if you needed anything. He was as loyal a person as anyone could ask for. He was known for giving advice (our "Dr. Phil"), love, and his daring and brave demeanor. He could be stubborn and a bit quick tempered, but CJ never seemed scared. He would never back down from anything. CJ always loved animals, playing poker, video games, going off-roading, cheering for the Packers, and spending time with his friends and family. He could be regularly seen in his Boondock Saints shirt and seemed to always wear a hat. He didn't like to smile in pictures, but his smile was larger than life and if you saw it, it would warm your heart.

He will be greatly missed by his mother Tina (New River) and his father Brad (Eau Claire, Wisconsin); his grandparents Toni and Gary Hirn; his aunts and uncles (Sam, Ashley, Angela, Kathy, Steven, Cheryl, Mark, and Sue); his cousins (Coleman, Hannah, Jay, Benjamin, Christian, Colton, Barrett, Stephanie, Billy, and Sarah), his girlfriend Jennifer, his ship mates and Navy brothers, his "New River Mafia," as well as many others. CJ was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents and his maternal grandfather Lenny.

We feel if CJ could tell us one last thing he would tell us to hold our heads high. To smile at all the fond memories. To cry tears of joy of the time spent with him and not tears of sadness. To hug those you love, forgive those who need it, and know he is looking down on us smiling, and drinking a Faygo.

We love you to the moon and back CJ and always will. You will always hold a place in so many hearts.

A Celebration of Life and military funeral honor ceremony will be held as soon as we are allowed to gather the many family, friends, co-workers and all the people who loved CJ.







