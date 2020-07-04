Eau Claire native and long time Bruce resident Chuck Craemer entered eternal life on June 27, 2020 at age 66. He leaves with the deep love of his wife, sons and their families.

Treasured by his wife, Linda; sons, Kyle, Kent, Ben, Brian and Daniel; his daughters-in-law, Christy, Lisa, and soon to be Lucy; his siblings, Ray, Kate, Ann, Peter, Jean, Terrie, Maria and Mike; his grandchildren, Maya, Juliana and Zephan; and many nieces and nephews -- Chuck will be greatly missed. As the middle child born into a family of nine children - he chose a renaissance path for his life - nature, art, organic gardening, and environmental preservation. He kept himself informed on current events and had the gift of gab which will be sorely missed.

Chuck graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1971, and Mount Senario College, Ladysmith in 1977 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education K-8 with an Art Minor. He also attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire where he tutored university students in math.

Chuck's many creative talents included playing bugle, drums, french horn, snare and tenor drums, cymbals and bells in the Eau Claire Drum and Bugle Corps; potter and silversmith jewelry and lapidary and bronze sculpture; car mechanics - rebuilding engines; alternate energy conservation - solar and wind; house construction; sports - cross country and downhill skiing, swimming, snowshoeing, kayaking and mountain backpacking; and gardening. He mastered many trade skills, including construction, plumbing, carpentry and electrical, teaching many to his sons as well as managing a remodeling and rental business. His legacy lives on in the metal roof he installed on the Craemer Family Cabin and the Great Room he built there for his Mom.

Chuck had a devotion to family and embraced becoming a grandparent- he was truly magical around his grandchildren. One niece affectionately nicknamed him Uncle Chuckles, for his specialness with children. In recent years he and Linda travelled to Thailand twice to visit three of their sons and travelled throughout southeast Asia together. A lifelong Wisconsinite, Chuck loved camping and kayaking along Lake Superior; and he enjoyed many seasons of deer hunting on his property, and fishing the beautiful lakes of Northern Wisconsin.

In 1981 Chuck and Linda Freeman married and raised five beautiful sons over the next decades. They made the Blue Hills near Bruce their home when they built their house. Parenting five boys with his wife Linda included scholastics, sports, pet turtles in the bathtub, deer hunting and beautiful meals. Their garden was extraordinary - it fed their family of seven - no small endeavor to can and freeze for year round enjoyment. Their healthy lifestyle was introduced to all who visited - and left an indelible impression - like when a baby calf was born when three of his nieces were visiting - he educated the city nieces on country life.

Chuck will be remembered for his sparkling blue eyes, ready smile, and unlimited compassion to help others. He was kind to his core - his siblings always said that Chuck would give the shirt off his back for a stranger. His sons will always remember he believed in giving people one, two and three chances in the hope that they would make good decisions. His passion for the environment and protection of the Mother Earth was his truth - decades before the world spoke up for the planet. Chuck's devotion to his parents, aunts and uncles, wife, sons, all family members and friends is his gift to all.

Chuck will be interred at Forest Hills Cemetery in Eau Claire alongside his parents Ray and Mary Ann Craemer.

A celebration of Chuck's life will be held at a later date.







