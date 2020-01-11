|
Clara C. Bauer, age 87 of Durand, died Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Clara was born on March 12, 1932 in Durand. She was the daughter of Rueben and Myrtle (Plumer) Shaw and grew up in the Fox Valley area of Durand. Clara married Clarence E. "Spike" Bauer on August 19, 1953 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Durand. After marriage, they farmed in the Lima area and raised their family. Clara also did seasonal work at Huntsinger's Horseradish Farm in Mondovi. She was active in her church and the altar society. Clara enjoyed gardening, her flower beds, canning, ceramics and socializing with her friends. In 2010 Clara and Spike moved to the City of Durand. For the last few years, Clara has been a resident of Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Clara is survived by her children; Diane (Keith) Weisenbeck of Durand, Dennis Bauer of Durand, Janice (Doug) Doughty of River Falls and Carol (Robert) Kallstrom of Arkansaw, nine grandchildren; Kate (Matt), Ben (Paula), Christine (Adam), Stacy (Jeremy), Emily (Mitch), Amber (Jason), Alison (Adam), Scott (Monica) and Tyler, 10 great grandchildren; Amelia, Noah, Phillip, Madelyn, Caleb, Hannah, Finnley, Henry, Scarlett and Emmitt, one brother; Fred (Bonnie) Shaw of Pepin, four sisters; Doris Bauer of Mondovi, Ruth (Leroy) Kralewski of Arkansaw, Mary (Russel) Heath of Pepin and Dorothy Metcalf of Durand, sister-in-law; Marlene Shaw of Rochester, MN, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; Spike Bauer, two brothers; Clarence (Delores) Shaw and Jim Shaw, one sister; Alice (Arnie) Tiedke and two brothers-in-law; Herbert Metcalf and Sylvan Bauer.
Funeral Mass will be 11:30AM Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church-Lima rural Durand. Rev. Emmanuel Asamoah-Bekoe will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00PM-7:00PM Monday at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand and one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
