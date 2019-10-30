Home

Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory
4611 Commerce Valley Rd
Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 830-5470
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory
4611 Commerce Valley Rd
Eau Claire, WI 54701
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory
4611 Commerce Valley Rd
Eau Claire, WI 54701
Clara Rahr


1918 - 2019
Clara Rahr Obituary
Clara M. Rahr, age 101, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Clearwater Care Center in Eau Claire where she had been a resident for several years.
Clara was born February 27, 1918 to the late Hosea E. and Lillian (Brown) Boggs in Urbana, IL. She grew up with her sister and two brothers. On June 28, 1946, Clara married Norbert Rahr and began their life together in Janesville, WI.
They moved to Lake Hallie where they built a home together. While living at the Lake Hallie home, three children were born to their union: Mark, Kurt and Therese. Clara was a stay at home mom raising the children while enjoying knitting, crocheting and sewing.
She is survived by her sons, Mark (Susan) Rahr and Kurt Rahr; grandchildren, Stephanie Rahr, Jared (Elizabeth) Rahr, Justin (Megan) Rahr, Katelynn (Wyatt) Anderson, Eric (Aimee) Rehberg and Lindsay Rehberg (Justin Bauer); great grandchildren, Wesley, Ellianna, Remington, Mareesa, Shaelynn, Ian, Finnley, Sullivan, Callan, Cooper, Mason, Easton, Sawyer, Tucker, Alijah and Kristopher; and other relatives.
Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Norbert; daughter, Therese and her husband, Mark Rehberg; grandson, Kristopher Rahr; sister, Martha (Ken) Lowry; brothers, Jesse Boggs and Howard "Bud" (Mary Ellen) Boggs.
The family would like to thank the staff of Clearwater Care Center for the great care given to Clara during her years there.
Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home (off Golf Road one block east of Hwy 93). Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Town of Washington, Wisconsin. Evergreen Funeral Home is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in memory of Clara be directed to the Disabled American Veterans, https://www.dav.org/. To send your condolence to the family, please visit our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
