Clarence "Charlie" H. Goss, age 88, of Osseo passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Charlie was born on October 18, 1931, in Osseo to Glenn and Olive (Woodford) Goss. He was united in marriage with Elaine Marie Johnson on June 4, 1960. His life's passion was to farm, and he enjoyed milking cows for his neighbors. He worked as a custodian for many years at the Trempealeau County Courthouse and at Marten Transport.
Charlie enjoyed fishing, mowing lawn, and decorating for all the holidays. He was a kindhearted and friendly person who would have given you the shirt off his back. His biggest joy came from spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by son, Martin Goss; daughters: Sharon Mathews, Shannon Goss, and Sheila (John) Kutchera; grandchildren: Danielle Goss, John (Kaitlynn) Kutchera, Cole Kutchera, Nicholas Kutchera, and Luke Kutchera; great granddaughter, Isabel Steele; brother, Darrel (Diane) Goss; sisters: Geraldine Grohn, Ione Schultz, Alma Zich, Norma (Harley) Voetmann, and Marie Phillips; sisters-in-law: Monica Goss and Sharon Hallberg; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 57 years, Elaine; brothers: Raymond Goss and Ronald Goss; sister, Priscilla Hanson; son-in-law, Greg Mathews; granddaughter, Heather Steele; brothers-in-law: Butch Hallberg, Terry Phillips, Victor Grohn, LaVerne Schultz, Norman Zich, and Leonard Hanson; and a sister-in-law, Avis Goss.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Augusta, 218 W. Lincoln Street, with Pastor Craig Lindgren officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Schiefelbein Funeral Home, 13507 7th Street in Osseo, and again on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home of Osseo is assisting family with the arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020