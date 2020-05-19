Clayona L. Walter, age 92 formerly of Eau Claire passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at River Pines in Altoona.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Clayona's name to a charity of the donor's choice.
Visitation will take place at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 10-11 am. Graveside service with Pastor Julie Brenden officiating will take place at Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington at 11:30 am Friday, May 22, 2020.
Due to COVID-19 and the restrictions in place, groups of 10 will be rotated in and out of the funeral home during the visitation. We suggest that if you or are not feeling well you take others into consideration and stay home. Please remember to social distance while at the funeral home and at the graveside. Face masks are highly recommended as there will be some in attendance that have compromised immune systems. If you are attending the graveside service and have difficulty standing for a long period of time please bring a lawn chair.
A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's edition of the Eau Claire Leader Telegram.
