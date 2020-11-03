Clayton Steffenson, born August 24th 1947 to Clayton and Alice Steffenson returned to the Lord on Thursday October 29th 2020.
He was a Sergeant in the Air Force and served from 1966 to 1970. Clayton then married the love of his life Mary, on November 14th 1970. He was an over the road truck driver. He would try to spend as much time as he could fishing and hunting every chance he got.
Clayton is preceded in death by his parents Clayton and Alice; and his brother Rick.
He is survived by his wife Mary; sons: Matthew and Jeremy; grandkids: Marcus and Mariah Steffenson, and Ella Bean; sisters: Carol Beierle, Judy (Jerome) Koier and Shirley Kassulke; and various nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday November 5th 2020 at Chimney Rock Lutheran Church Cemetery at N43255 Church Rd, Strum officiated by Father Paul Tobiason.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.
