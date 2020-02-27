|
Cleo L. Peuse, age 89, of Eau Claire, died on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Cleo was born on June 29, 1930 to the late Frank and Edith (Nichols) Borgwardt in Mondovi, WI. On July 12, 1952 she was united in marriage to Franklin Peuse at the Methodist Church in Mondovi. During her life she worked at Luther Hospital and then helped run the family farm after marrying Frankin. She loved polka dancing at Fournier's Dance Hall in Eau Claire and tending to her garden and flowers. Her crocheting talent knew no bounds as she made numerous doilies for family and friends over the years, many times without a pattern. But mostly, Cleo was proud to be a mom, grandma, and great grandma. Taking care of her children, making sure they were fed and dressed, were important to her. She will be dearly missed by her loving family.
She is survived by her daughters, Jean (Carl) Knudtson of Fall Creek, Jane (Norman) Anderson of Fall Creek, and Carol (Ken) Raether of Birchwood; daughter-in-law, Holly Peuse of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Riley Gerike (Lindsey), Adam Knudtson, Alisa Knudtson (Scott), Christine (Bill) Engler, Chad (Cynder) Anderson, Wade Anderson (Taylor), Kayla (Tyler) Grender, Dramus (Jessica) Peuse and Justin (Shannon) Peuse; great grandchildren, Austin, Sara, Lyla, Anthony, Jasmine, Carcyn, Elias, Sam, Amelia and Ryan; many other relatives and friends.
Cleo was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin; son, Donald; sisters, Gladys Borgwardt and Clara (George) Grassnickel.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church with Reverend Julie Brenden officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at church. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in the Town of Washington. Evergreen Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020