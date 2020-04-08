Home

Anderson Funeral Home - GLENWOOD CITY
607 1ST STREET
Glenwood City, WI 54013
Clifford Anderson

Clifford Anderson Obituary
Clifford F. Anderson, 84, of Glenwood City, WI passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side at home Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Clifford was born on January 30, 1936 in Glenwood City, WI to Arthur and Alpha (Peterson) Anderson. Clifford was born and raised on the family farm where he farmed with his Dad.
Clifford married Jean (Sandberg) on June 17, 1961 at Salem Covenant Church in Glenwood City, WI.
Clifford and Jean later took over the farm and raised their family together on "Anderson Acres". He retired March 1998.
Clifford enjoyed hunting, woodworking, and was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed fishing trips to the family cabin, time riding his four-wheeler and most importantly spending time with his family. Many times, you would find him in the kitchen alongside Jean making homemade soup. He would ensure that the vegetables were precisely cut!!!
Clifford is survived by his wife, Jean of 58+ years; four children, Tim Anderson, Gary (Carol) Anderson, Pamela (Rodney) Cassellius all of Glenwood City, WI, Teresa (Daniel) Hanson of Knapp, WI; five grandchildren, Brandon Cassellius, Nathan Cassellius, Baylee Hanson, Rodney Cassellius Jr. and Dylan Hanson; a brother Richard Anderson of Menomonee Falls, WI; a sister, Gloria (Arnold) Thompson of West Salem, WI; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents, Clifford was preceded in death by four brothers, Donald, Eugene, Harold, Harvey Anderson and three sisters, Myrtle Newman, Clarice Shoves and Mae Shefland.
A celebration of life service will take place at a later date. Updates will be added to our webpage www.AndersonFuneralHomegcwi.com
Anderson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
