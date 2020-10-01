1/1
Clifford Rasmussen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clifford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clifford D. Rasmussen, 73 of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital due to complications from Covid-19.
Cliff was born March 3, 1947 in Eau Claire, WI to Henry and Margaret (Kolpien) Rasmussen.
He enjoyed bird watching, watching the Packers, going for walks, working on cars, building an addition on their home, tree trimming and maintenance projects. Cliff will be remembered as a "Git'r Done" kind of guy. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Cliff was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Jeannine of 52 years; 3 daughters, Sheila Rasmussen of Winona, MN, Tammy (James) Jerulle of Fall Creek, Crystal Rasmussen of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Whitney and Devan Kallenbach, Jasmyn Jerulle, Tanner and Reese Adams.
He is further survived by his siblings, Diane (Don) Mazur of MN, Beverly Wiskerchen of New Auburn, Linda Schick, Kathy Partlo both of Eau Claire, Leonard Rasmussen of Thorp, Richard Rasmussen of Chippewa Falls and Donald (Sandy) Rasmussen of Chippewa Falls.
Per Cliff's wishes, a private celebration of life will take place with burial at a later date at Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie. Condolence cards can be sent to Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI 54720.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved