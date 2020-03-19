|
Clifford M. Thompson, of Eau Claire, passed away on March 18, 2020, the day of his 99th birthday, at Heritage Court Memory Care, Eau Claire.
Cliff was born March 18, 1921, in Mondovi, WI, to the late John and Marie Thompson. He was raised on the family farm in Thompson Valley, where he attended school through the 8th grade. He married Mabel L. Schlegel at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi, WI, on February 25, 1942. Together they lived and worked on the farm before moving to Eau Claire. Cliff was proud of his work in the Civilian Conservation Corps. He also worked delivering ice, roofing homes and businesses, and tending bar at Rays Place. He was employed by Uniroyal for 35 years. Cliff enjoyed fishing for trout in local streams. He loved working in his garden and yard, and soaking up the sunshine. He loved visiting with people and enjoyed giving to others - whether it was sharing his garden vegetables, delivering Meals on Wheels, or snow blowing for the neighbors. Cliff also enjoyed feeding the birds and deer in his yard and the company of his beloved dog Mutsy. He was a special man who was very much loved and will be missed by many.
Cliff is survived by his sons, Ron (Carole) and Rodney (Lorraine); grandchildren, Sara (Josh) Zeug, Eric Thompson, Laura (Alex) Moist, Kirk (Rebecca) White, Kreg (Kathleen) White, Kori Benzine, and Kelly White; great-grandchildren, Lucy, Madeline, and Summer Zeug, Brielle and Finley Moist, Gunther White, Dakota and Sierra Benzine, Chad and Vincent White, and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife of 72 years, Mabel; daughter, Mary Lou (Pat) White; sister, Wilma (Earl) Voll; brother Jason Thompson.
The family would like to thank Heritage Court Assisted Living, and Heartland hospice for their wonderful care.
A private service was held at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire. Burial took place at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020