Clifton E. "Clif" Farnham, Jr., 95, of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Clif was born on December 7, 1924, in Menomonie, WI, to Clifton "Tom" Sr. and Ruby (Moe) Farnham. He graduated from Menomonie High School in 1942. Clif entered the U.S. Navy in 1942, stationed in Farragut, ID. He served in San Diego and Pacific Theatres. During WWII, he drove the Marine Corps into shore in Iwo Jima and was aboard the USS Cecil just off Japan's shoreline when the Peace Treaty was signed. He was Honorably Discharged in 1946.
After he returned from his service, he came back to the Menomonie area and farmed there and the Elmwood area. Clif moved to the Lake Hallie area in 1952 and owned & operated the Bargain Center in Hallie for 28 years. He was employed at the National Presto Industries for 7 years. He was also employed in maintenance for Chippewa County at the Public Heath Dept. until his retirement in 1992. Clif was an avid Packers, Brewers and Badger fan. He loved to dance and fish, but especially loved camping and traveling with his motorhome.
Clif is survived by his special friend & caregiver for many years, Doris Blum; children, Jerry (Lana) Farnham, Randy (Kathy) Farnham and Peggy Berg; grandchildren, Jerry (Erin) Farnham, Amy Farnham, Kyle Farnham, Wade (Jean) Farnham, Randy Jr. (Amy) Farnham, Gino (Kim) Farnham, Tanya (Bob) Kahl, Melissa (Jason) Pitts, and Tori (John) Froelich; 22 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews; brother, Larry (Betty) Farnham; sister, Karen (Ralph) Cuellar; brother-in-law, Darrel Knouse. Clif is further survived by extended family, Heather (Dale Jr.) Randall, Scott (Patti) Swatzina, Kent (Melissa) Swatzina, and Danielle (Adam) Swatzina and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ann Farnham; sister, Donna Knouse; son, Frederick Farnham; and son-in-law, Paul Berg.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 8, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, with a visitation beginning at 9 a.m. at the chapel. Interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery, Village of Lake Hallie with Military Honors conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.
Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.