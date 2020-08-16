1/1
Clifton Husberg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clifton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clifton "Clif" L. Husberg, 95, of Eau Claire, passed away at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie, WI on Friday, August 14, 2020.
Clif was born in Elgin, IA on August 4, 1925, a son of Trygve and Cora (Lee) Husberg.
Clif served in the U.S. Navy from 1941 to 1943. He married Doris Stutlien on April 10, 1954 at Fagernes Lutheran Church in Blair, WI.
Clif owned the H & L Men's Shop, Husberg's Men's Clothing. He later started The Cleaners and Tailors. He enjoyed fishing on the Chippewa flowage, golfing, and downhill skiing in Aspen, CO. Clif was also a past member of the Kiwanis Club in Eau Claire.
Clif is survived by his wife, Doris; children, Michael (Elizabeth) Husberg, Terri Husberg and Julie Connell; and two grandsons, Matthew Husberg and Gaetano Connell.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire, with Pastor Patrick Patterson officiating. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 53. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving his family.
To express condolences online, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved