Clyde Birch
1943 - 2020
Clyde R. Birch, 77, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home.
He was born February 16, 1943 in Chippewa Falls to Bernadine (Gannon) and Clarence Birch. He graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School.
On August 1, 1968, he married Patricia "Patti" Wittrock in Germany, where he was stationed while serving in the US Army.
They operated the River Inn bar for several years and also farmed for a number of years. They sold the farm to family members and moved to Hallie in 1998, where he drove truck until his retirement.
In his retirement, he enjoyed meeting the guys at McDonald's every morning. He loved all kinds of racing (especially NASCAR) and his Ford vehicles.
He will be dearly missed by his daughter Lisa (Johnny) Bubolz of Mukwonago; his grandson, Lachlan Hartje; his sister Diane (Larry) Seidlitz of Chippewa Falls; brother, Dale (Maria Konop) Birch of Eau Claire; sister-in-law, Alice Wittrock of San Antonio, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; his son-in-law, Dean Hartje; his grandson, Greyson Hartje; his sister, Karen Pippenger; his brother, Jerry Birch, a brother-in-law, Donald Wittrock; and his in-laws, Irene and Leo Wittrock.
As per the family's wishes, a private service will be held. Interment with military honors will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
All forms of expression are welcome and appreciated during this difficult time. Sympathy cards may be mailed to: The family of Clyde Birch, c/o Pederson-Volker, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729. Any memorial contributions will go towards his grandson's future education expenses.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Visit pedersonvolker.com to express condolences online.



Published in Leader Telegram from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
