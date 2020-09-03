Cody Allen Timm, age 22 of Strum passed away on Sunday August 30th, 2020 due to a car accident. He was born on October 19th, 1997 in Eau Claire to Robert Timm Jr and Kathleen Deinhammer Timm.
Cody graduated from Memorial High School in 2016. He enjoyed art, especially making jewelry and pottery, and he played the tuba in the band. While in high school, Cody worked for Schafferland Farms from 2014 - 2016 and he has been employed at Menards as a forklift driver since 2016.
He was a hard-working, caring, and loving man. His smile could light up a room. He laughed to his core. He loved music and fishing. He will be deeply missed by his entire family- we love you forever.
He is survived by his father Robert Timm Jr of Altoona; mother Kathleen Deinhammer Timm of Strum; sister Aggie Timm of Strum; his son Isaac Ezckiel Fiedler grandparents Robert (Joan) Timm Sr. of Eleva and Steven Deinhammer of Strum; aunts and uncles: Andrew (Michelle) Deinhammer of Foster and Rhonda (Gary) Hoverson of Eleva; cousins: Christian (Rachel) Deinhammer of Ely, MN, Timothy (Christine) Hoverson of Eleva, Joseph Hoverson of Eleva, Riley Hoverson of Eleva; his best buddies and brothers Mathew Morning of Eau Claire and Auston Heath of Eleva. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
Cody is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Teresa Deinhammer.
Memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday September 12th 2020 at Immaculate Conception Parish Catholic Church at 1712 Highland Ave, Eau Claire officiated by Father Don Meurett. Live streaming of Cody's memorial mass can be found at https://www.ic-ec.us/massvideo
. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Burial will follow at Union Grove Cemetery, Township of Clear Creek, Eau Claire County on County Rd HH.
Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com
