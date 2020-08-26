Colonel Kelly

Colonel "Tom" Kelly age 72 of Menomonie, died of heart complications on Monday August 24, 2020 at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Tom was born December 22, 1947 in Eau Claire to John E. "Jack" and Eleanor "Elly" (Hoffman) Kelly. For many years Tom worked at the Greater Development Center in Eau Claire and at Indianhead Enterprises in Menomonie. Tom was most passionate about his extensive police and fire department patch collection from all around the country, as well as his Tonka and fire truck collections.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brother, John Kelly of Madison; his sister, Margaret (Michael) Jodouin of Menomonie; nephew Patrick McMartin of Fall Creek; niece, Brenda (Erick) Kearns of St. John's, FL and their children, Jackson and Elianna Kearns.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday August 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie with Rev. John Mano officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.
Due to Covid 19 masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
