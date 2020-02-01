|
Connie M. Pavelski, 71, of the Township of Union, Eau Claire, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at her home, under the care of Heartland Hospice.
Connie was born May 3, 1948, in Menomonie, WI to John and Hazel (Link) Lemke. She is a 1966 graduate of Menomonie High School. She married Cecil Odegard, and he preceded her in death. She then married Richard Pavelski on February 23, 1980. Richard preceded her in death on September 9, 2018.
Connie is survived by, her Children, Tony Pavelski of New Auburn, Bobby (Debbie) Pavelski of Mondovi, Jeffrey (Jackie) Pavelski of Mondovi, Lori Franson of Strum, Tommy (Terina) Pavelski of Chippewa Falls, 14 Grandkids, 18 Great Grandkids; Siblings: John Lemke of Chippewa Falls, Judy Braitsch of Broken Arrow, OK, Susan Ulrich of Fergus Falls, MN, Ben Lemke of Pepin, Faye Lemke of Norman, OK, James Lemke of Barron, Karen (John) Evenson of Colfax, Steve (Debbie) Lemke of Eau Claire; and many nieces and nephews.
She is further preceded in death by her Parents, Daughter in Law Shelley Pavelski and several brothers and sisters in law.
Connie worked at Sanna Dairies in Menomonie and bartended at Elk Lake Tavern, where she met her Husband Dick. She then went on to work with Dick at Pavelski Construction where she was the office manager.
She enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, bowling, deep sea fishing in Destin, Florida, frequent trips to the casino and traveling. She loved her four-legged dog friends which were the boss of her.
Connie was of the Catholic faith and was a member of St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Eau Claire.
Connie will be forever missed for her never-ending supply of Fruit Roll Ups, especially by her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St, Eau Claire, with Father Tom Krieg officiating. Inurnment will follow at Northside Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation will be held that morning at church from 9:30 until the time of Mass at 11:00.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Connie can be given to St. James the Greater Catholic Church.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.chippewavalleycremation.com
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020