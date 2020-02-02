|
|
Constance Marie "Connie" Stertz, age 85, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer. She was born December 6, 1934 in New Auburn to John and Edna (Anderson) Waugh. She married Steven A. Stertz on June 18, 1955 at Bethel Lutheran Church in New Auburn. She worked as a second grade teacher and then farmed with her husband. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, WELCA, and the New Auburn Ladies Benefits Club. She served as Sunday School Superintendent, leader of the Busy Badgers 4-H Club and was instrumental in establishing Senior Citizens Centers in Chippewa County while working for WestCAP. Steve and Connie loved to travel and when she had some free time she enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband: Steve of Bloomer; sons: Dave (Pauline) Stertz of Bloomer and Jim (Beth) Stertz of Brooklyn Park MN; daughters: Diane (Greg) Farley of Eau Claire, Cindy (Mike) Johnson of Chippewa Falls, Lori (Brad) Ruff of Altoona and Kathy (Greg) Weber of Menomonie; grandchildren: Michelle (Eric) Sturm, Marc Stertz, Renee Farley, Tyler Frederick, Zach Frederick, Kayla (Eric) Schiller, Jenna Ruff, Derek Weber and Carly Weber; great grandchildren: Kian Sturm, Brooke Frederick and Chase Frederick; sister in-law: LouAnn Norris.
She was preceded in death by her parents: John and Edna (Anderson) Waugh; brother-in-law: Harold Stertz; sister-in-law: Jane (Edgar) Schmock.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday February 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomer with a visitation two hours prior to services at the church. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020