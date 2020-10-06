1/1
Constandina Manesis
Manesis, Constandina (Dina)
August 14, 1939 - October 3, 2020
Dina was a devoted mother, a loving wife, and a caring friend. As a guest in Dina's home, the only thing more palpable than her warmth and generosity was the smell of the Greek delicacies roasting in the kitchen -- lamb, beef Stifado, Spanakopita, and Kourambiethes.
Dina passed peacefully to God while surrounded by family and friends, in the home she had known for the past 48 years.
Dina was only 17 when she left Kyllini, Greece by boat, eventually landing 6,000 miles from home, in Denver CO. It was there that a priest introduced her to Dale Manesis, the man lucky enough to be called her husband for 57 years.
Dina is remembered as a selfless and patient wife and mother. She had to be -- with a feisty Greek family including a gregarious, colorful husband and 4 rambunctious children -- the house was constantly filled with a cacophony of radios, televisions, and lively political debates. Dina found solace by spoiling her cats (Bailey, Winslow and Diesel) and local wildlife with treats, watching Greek films and, taking occasional trips to sunny California and enjoying Blacks Beach scenery.
Whether helping to run Maggie and Jigs restaurant with Dale or cooking a feast for loved ones and neighbors, Dina showered the room with grace and love. She evoked a deep and memorable connection with anyone she encountered. Dina was willing to share her home and her table with anyone, every guest left well-fed and jovial.
Dina is survived by her children and their spouses (Nick & Mitra, Dan & Tess, George & Lisa and Christine); sister Koula Haltoupi and brother Dimitrios Haltoupis; grandchildren Jessica, Camron, Ryan, Kassie, and Nina; great-grandchildren Cheyanne and Demetri; along with many other loved cousins, aunt, uncles, and family members.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 7 from 10 AM until time of Service at 11 AM at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2160 N Wauwatosa Ave, Milwaukee.
We request those in attendance to abide by the Covid-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing.
Memorial contributions can be made to cholangiocarcinoma.org.



Published in Leader Telegram from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Sts. Constantine and Helen Church
OCT
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Sts. Constantine and Helen Church
