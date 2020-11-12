1/1
Craig Gotelaere
Craig P. Gotelaere, 37, of Superior, died unexpectedly Monday, November 9, 2020, after a car accident.
He was born in Superior on February 19, 1983, the son of Andrew Gotelaere and Linda (Langford) Beckwell.
Craig was the restaurant manager at Hog Wild in Solon Springs. He previously worked as a salesperson for Upper Lakes Foods. He loved his work, and his co-workers were like family to him.
He always kept himself busy. If he was not at work, you could find him playing baseball, softball, golf, volleyball or hockey.
Craig was a genuine person who loved his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Francis and Frances Gotelaere; maternal grandparents, Roy and Bernice Langford; and uncles, John and Nick Gotelaere.
Craig is survived by his mother, Linda (Dale) Beckwell of Superior; father, Andy (Darlyne) Gotelaere of Jim Falls, WI; siblings, Cassie Gotelaere, Justin Gotelaere, and Dylan (Jen) Beckwell, all of Superior; step-siblings, Danielle Beckwell, Jason (Mike) Malmquist, Matt Kenison, all of Duluth, and Lisa Kenison of Coon Rapids, MN; special nieces and nephew, Kylee Seguin, Emilee Bowles, and Spencer Sequin; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th Street, and will resume at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 4315 E 3rd Street. A private family Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at St. Francis Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Rolandson, Justin Gotelaere, Brandon Lancour, Mitch Langford, Ryan Lancour, and Jeremy Davis.
A celebration will be held after 1:00 p.m. at the Log Cabin Tavern, 2821 County Rd E, South Range, WI. Food will be provided by Upper Lakes Food and prepared by Hog Wild.
To send an online condolence, please go to www.downsfh.com



Published in Leader Telegram from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Downs Funeral Home - Superior
1617 N. 19th Street
Superior, WI 54880
(715) 394-7746
