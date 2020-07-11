1/1
Craig John Schamens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Craig John Schamens, age 60, of Eau Claire died peacefully in his sleep on July 7, 2020.
Craig was an avid fisherman, gardener and Packer Fan. He was always early to rise and start the day with a cup of coffee.
Craig is survived by his mother, Shelby Schamens; daughters, Kari (Trent), Melissa (Chong); 7 grandchildren, Molly, Max, Hudson, Elly, Logan, Beckett and Ethan; his brother, Dan; his favorite aunt and uncle, Larry and Phyllis, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, John; sister, Kay; and grandson, Eric.
Private services will take place at a later date.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3209 Rudolph Rd
Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 832-5002
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved