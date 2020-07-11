Craig John Schamens, age 60, of Eau Claire died peacefully in his sleep on July 7, 2020.
Craig was an avid fisherman, gardener and Packer Fan. He was always early to rise and start the day with a cup of coffee.
Craig is survived by his mother, Shelby Schamens; daughters, Kari (Trent), Melissa (Chong); 7 grandchildren, Molly, Max, Hudson, Elly, Logan, Beckett and Ethan; his brother, Dan; his favorite aunt and uncle, Larry and Phyllis, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, John; sister, Kay; and grandson, Eric.
Private services will take place at a later date.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.