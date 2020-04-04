|
|
Curtis Alan Seyller, 71, of Stoddard, WI passed away March 1, 2020 at Largo Medical Center, Largo, FL.
To honor Curt's wishes, there will be no service. A full obituary/date for celebration of life will be forthcoming due to the current health crisis.
Kendall Funeral Service of Boscobel, WI, is assisting the family. Online condolence can be sent to www.kendallfuneralservice.com. If sending a card or memorial please send to the family of Curtis Seyller, W326 Hull Lane, Stoddard, Wisconsin 54658.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020