Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kendall Funeral Service Inc
209 Mary St
Boscobel, WI 53805
(608) 375-5252

Curtis Seyller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Curtis Seyller Obituary
Curtis Alan Seyller, 71, of Stoddard, WI passed away March 1, 2020 at Largo Medical Center, Largo, FL.
To honor Curt's wishes, there will be no service. A full obituary/date for celebration of life will be forthcoming due to the current health crisis.
Kendall Funeral Service of Boscobel, WI, is assisting the family. Online condolence can be sent to www. kendallfuneralservice.com. If sending a card or memorial please send to the family of Curtis Seyller, W326 Hull Lane, Stoddard, Wisconsin 54658.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Curtis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -