Curtis Seyller

Curtis Alan Seyller, 71, Stoddard, WI passed away at Largo Medical Center, Largo, FL on Sunday, March 1, 2020.
He was the first born to Donald Elvin Seyller and Emmajean Ruth Schubbe in Elgin, IL on May 17, 1948.
Curt graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School and subsequently served with the US Armed Forces.
Employed as a Food Broker, he last worked for La Crosse Produce and Jolivette Family Foods.
On August 27, 1994 Curt and Mari Elizabeth Strang were married. They spent their cherished time together shooting pool, taking trips to Canada fishing/camping, relaxing in Mexico, wintering in Alabama and Florida, and spending precious time with family and friends. Curt also treasured his time away playing cards with the boys.
Curt is survived by his wife, Mari; brother-in-law, Eric Strang; children, Bryant (Shannon); Terry (Amy); Leah (Travis); grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Siblings include Terry (Kim), Don (Lisa), Robert (Pam), Susie (Dave), Gina (Terry).
Curt prayed to the Lord everyday to watch over his family and friends. He will be forever missed.
A celebration of Life Visitation will be held on Sunday July 26, 2020 at the Pettibone Resort on the River at 333 Park Plaza Drive, La Crosse, Wisconsin from 1:00-4:00 P.M.
The family wish to thank Holloway Funeral Home in Florida and Kendall Funeral Home in Boscobel for their kind assistance.



Published in Leader Telegram from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
