Cynthia Lou "Cindy" Bauer, age 59, of Durand, WI passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. She was born October 15, 1960 in Durand, WI; daughter of Roger and Sharon (Olson) Owen.
She graduated from Durand High School in 1978. Following graduation she attended Chippewa Valley Technical College. On September 13, 1980 she married Kevin Bauer and they had one son, Brandon. Kevin died in May of 2002.
She worked various positions, including working for the School District of Durand for many years; most recently as an Iris Consultant with the TMG Agency.
Cindy was a very energetic and creative person, who enjoyed working, shopping, decorating, camping at Blueberry Lake, and taking care of her dog, Apollo. She was very caring, always watching out for those in need, especially her family.
She is survived by her son, Brandon Bauer of Eau Claire, WI; significant other, Dave Olson of Durand, WI; father, Roger Owen of Durand, WI; sister, Lisa (Mike) Glaus of Rosemount, MN; brother, Jeffrey Owen of Durand, WI; nieces and nephews, Garrett (Casie) Glaus, Brianna Glaus, Gavin Owen and Alyssa Owen; other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kevin Bauer; mother, Sharon (Olson) Owen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Lyster Lutheran Church with Pastor Michael Vetsch officiating. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Durand, WI. Friends may call from 4:00 - 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Goodrich Funeral Home in Durand, WI and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. To express on-line condolences, visit obituaries at www.goodrichfh.com
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020