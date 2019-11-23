Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buswell Funeral Home
106 S 2Nd St
Black River Falls, WI 54615
(715) 284-2231
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Buswell Funeral Home
106 S 2Nd St
Black River Falls, WI 54615
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Parkview Baptist Church
Black River Falls, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Parkview Baptist Church
Black River Falls, WI
View Map

Cynthia Ellenbecker


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia Ellenbecker Obituary
Cynthia Ellenbecker, of Black River Falls, WI, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Black River Memorial Hospital in Black River Falls, WI.
She was born on January 9, 1945, daughter of Calvin and Hazel (Frenier) Brown.
She married Arthur Ellenbecker on May 5, 1984 in Minnesota.
Cynthia loved living out in the country and the outdoors, enjoying the flowers, hummingbirds, and orioles. Cynthia liked spending time with friends and was an avid member of Parkview Baptist Church in Black River Falls, WI.
Cynthia is survived by her husband, Art; children, Kenneth (Carol) Bjorge, Michelle (Brian) Lathrop, James (Lynn) Bjorge, and Michael J. (Bev) Ellenbecker; brothers, Edward (Barb) Kulzyck and Kenneth (Doris) Brown; numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Parkview Baptist Church in Black River Falls, WI with Reverend Brule Buselmeier officiating. Burial will follow at Upper Beaver Creek Cemetery in Taylor, WI.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Monday, November 25, 2019 at Buswell Funeral Home in Black River Falls, WI and again from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church on Tuesday.
Buswell Funeral Home of Black River Falls is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -