1/
Cynthia Loiselle-Nazer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia J. Loiselle-Nazer, 64, of Chippewa Falls, town of Eagle Point, died Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her residence after a short battle with cancer surrounded by her loving family under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice.
Cynthia was born April 23, 1956 in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of William and Nancy (Krueger) Loiselle. She worked for U.S. Post Office in Eau Claire 39 years.
On December 27, 1986, Cynthia married Steven Nazer at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Bloomer. She was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Bloomer.
Cynthia was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandma. She enjoyed traveling and camping, the outdoors and festivals. Cindy and her husband built their home that they live in now.
Cynthia is survived by her husband, Steve; two sons, Luke (Amanda) and Aaron (Brittany) both of Chippewa Falls; her mother, Nancy Loiselle of Chippewa Falls; four brothers, William III (Julie) Loiselle of Lindenhurst, IL, Jeffrey Loiselle and Daniel (Debra) Loiselle both of Chippewa Falls and Michael Loiselle of Bloomer; two sisters, Laura (Robert) Mayer and Suzanne (Paul) Shaurette both of Chippewa Falls; one grandson, Chad Nazer; many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Cynthia was preceded in death by her father, William in 2014; and sister-in-law, Theresa Loiselle.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Bloomer. Rev. Victor Feltes will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 27 and from 11 a.m. until Noon on Wednesday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls.
Per the state mandate, face masks are required for all those attending.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
420 Bay Street
Chippewa Falls, WI 54729
(715) 723-4404
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved